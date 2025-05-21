Jimmy Kimmel Warns Trump Not to Date His Newborn Granddaughter

Jimmy Kimmel returned to television last night with a good excuse for canceling his Monday night show: He was busy welcoming his first grandchild.

After sharing the good news that his daughter, Katie, 33, has given birth to a healthy baby girl, Kimmel wasted no time working in a few jabs at the Trumps. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 57, first teased, “They gave her a very cute name. Her name is Melania. It’s Melania Thee Stallion.” (The baby’s real name, he later clarified, is Patti Joan, in honor of his mother, whose name was also Joan.)

Kimmel took a stronger shot at the president later in his monologue, playing a clip of a recent Fox News interview in which Trump discussed the birth of his 11th grandchild, Alexander, but adding in a fake headline to imply Trump was instead discussing Patti Joan.

In the clip, Trump says, “The baby is perfect… I’ll let you know about it in 21 years. But the baby is good.” In reaction, Kimmel joked, “You are not dating her in 21 years!”

Kimmel spent the rest of his monologue tearing into Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, the president’s two-hour call with Vladimir Putin, and his controversial trip to Qatar.

Playing a clip of Trump at a recent press conference calling his trip “the most successful visit anyone has ever made to any place,” Kimmel joked, “You know, in the late ’60s, a couple of guys made a pretty successful trip to the moon, but this one was bigger. They didn’t get a free plane out of it.”

The comedian also took another jab at Melania, who appeared at the White House to support the Take It Down Act regulating deep fake AI pornography.

Kimmel then returned to the topic of his granddaughter, wondering if Patti Joan may one day watch the monologue.

“You know, when you give people a newspaper from the day they were born, this would be her version of that,” joked Kimmel. “On this day in 2025, the first lady did battle against deep fake porn.”