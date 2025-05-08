Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Stab at Trump’s Big Announcement: Melania’s Pregnant?

After President Donald Trump mysteriously announced Wednesday that he has an “earth-shattering” announcement to make soon, one guess quickly came to Jimmy Kimmel’s mind.

“Maybe Melania is pregnant again,” the late night host mused. "Wouldn’t that be sweet? To have a baby, another baby, in the White House?"

Kimmel has long joked about First Lady Melania Trump in his monologues, often zeroing in on her supposedly loveless marriage to Trump.

“I guess we’ll find out Thursday or Friday or Monday,” Kimmel added, mocking Trump’s vague timeline for when his announcement will happen.

“Why is the president teasing us like he’s Ryan Seacrest about to go to a commercial break?” Kimmel asked.

“This had better not be another set of his Trump NFTs or a golf tournament that he won,” he added. “This feels like a dad who’s a gambling addict telling his family, ‘I have big news. We’re moving into an RV!’”

Kimmel mused further, “This is what happens when you put a loose cannon in the White House. It could be about anything from new tariffs to announcing our next attorney general is Gary Busey.”

“Best case scenario: Don Jr.’s rabies test comes back negative,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel wasn’t the only late night host to predict what Trump’s announcement will be. Desi Lydic, hosting The Daily Show this week, ripped Trump for teasing that it’ll be about “a certain subject.”

“That narrows it down to literally anything,” Lydic said. “His big announcement could be anything from ‘I’ve achieved peace in the Middle East’ to ‘I just tried bucatini and I’m never going back to regular spaghetti.’”

Showing a clip of Trump insisting the news will be “positive,” Lydic replied, “I want to temper my expectations here, because the last time you had a ‘positive announcement announcement’ to make, it was that you were destroying the economy.”