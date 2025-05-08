To assume that Melania Trump has spent more than two weeks in the White House since January would apparently be an overstatement.

Though the first lady’s public appearances have notably been few and far between over the past three months, two sources with knowledge of her schedule told The New York Times in a report published Wednesday that she has spent fewer than 14 days at the White House.

Other sources told the outlet that that estimate was “generous.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The first lady attended the White House's Easter Egg roll in April. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the 108 days since President Donald Trump assumed office, Melania has been at a handful of public events at the White House, more recently attending the Easter Egg roll and the State Department for the International Women of Courage awards in April.

She also joined her husband for Pope Francis’ funeral on April 26, and is slated to reappear in the capital Thursday to reveal a postage stamp honoring former First Lady Barbara Bush and attend a celebration for military mothers.

It was a beautiful day at the @WhiteHouse, filled with joy & laughter as children from across the nation gathered to celebrate Easter traditions. Together, we embraced the spirit of hope & renewal, reminding us all of the magic that comes from community, love, and the promise of… pic.twitter.com/nA3yYo2D4h — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 22, 2025

However, Melania is said to prefer Trump Tower in Manhattan or Florida’s Mar-a-Lago, where she can disappear from public view. Trump administration officials told The Times that Melania shows up to the White House without the public’s knowledge, but did not provide further details.

Outside of White House appearances, the first lady’s achievements have ranged from launching a meme coin to helping pass legislation protecting children from deepfake exploitation online.

Not to mention, her multimillion dollar deal (reportedly around $40 million) with Amazon to produce a documentary on her life as first lady.

The first lady attended Pope Francis’ funeral alongside her husband in April. Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The president has notably assumed many of the tasks that would have typically fallen within the first lady’s jurisdiction, like redesigning the Rose Garden, greeting tour groups in the East Wing, and even hosting a Women’s History Month reception.

“I will be in the White House,” Melania told Fox News in a pre-inauguration interview in January. “And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on Jan. 20, you serve the country.”