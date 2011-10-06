Jobs Authorized Bio for His Kids

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
The famously private Steve Jobs authorized a biography so that his children could get to know him better, his biographer said Thursday. “I wasn’t always there for them, and I wanted them to know why and to understand what I did,” Jobs is quoted as telling Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Walter Isaacson during their final interview. Jobs has four children from two relationships. Isaacson said he visited Jobs for the last time a few weeks ago, and found Jobs in pain, but Isaacson said the Apple visionary’s “mind was still sharp and his humor vibrant.” Jobs died Wednesday at the age of 56 after a long battle with pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer.