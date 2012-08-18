Jobs's iPad Found With Clown

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
You can rest easy now: Steve Jobs's stolen iPad has been recovered by California police—albeit in the hands of a clown. Kenneth Kahn, who performs as Kenny the Clown, used the iPad to play music while he made balloon animals for children. Kahn said he had been given the iPad by Kariem McFarlin, who owed Kahn $300—and Kahn insisted he had no idea it was stolen. McFarlin has acknowledged he broke into Jobs’s home, and police said McFarlin has written an apology letter to Jobs’s widow. Apple investigators identified McFarlin after he logged into his iTunes account from the stolen device.