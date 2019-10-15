Joe Biden Is Clean—but Can He Say That Convincingly Under Pressure?

When conflict of interest allegations first surfaced about Hunter Biden five years ago, in 2014, Melanie Sloan with Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) said, “It can’t be that because your dad is the vice president, you can’t do anything. The most important thing is for Biden not to be speaking about these issues with his dad, and for them to try and draw the lines.”

Those distinctions haven’t stopped President Trump from making the younger Biden the butt of his campaign appearances, and his son, Eric Trump, from leading the “Lock him up!” chant for Hunter.

With the realization that Trump’s charges of corruption—as false as they might be—could sink the vice president’s campaign, the Biden family finally pushed back. As the Tuesday evening debate loomed, Hunter Biden sat down with ABC anchor Amy Robach at his home in Los Angeles for an interview to air the morning of the debate, easing the burden, he hopes, on his father at a crucial point in the campaign.