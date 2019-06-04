Joe Biden’s Climate Plan Appears to Lift Text From Other Organizations

The climate plan from former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign appears to have lifted text from different organizations and sources without properly quoting or citing them, according to The Daily Caller and Business Insider. The nearly identical passages include factual statements regarding the current state of the climate and potential solutions, and only differentiate from the original sources by a few words. Some exact phrases from other sources were featured in Biden’s plan without quotations. The original sources reportedly include the CREDO Action, the Carbon Capture Coalition, a Blue Green Alliance 2017 letter to the Senate, American Rivers, Vox, and Climate.gov. In a statement to Business Insider, the campaign said “several citations were inadvertently left out” of the 22-page final version of the plan. “As soon as we were made aware of it, we updated to include the proper citations,” the campaign said. The New York Times reported that Biden was accused of plagiarizing his campaign speeches during his 1988 presidential campaign, along with “inflating his academic record.”