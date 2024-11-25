Joe Rogan was labeled an apologist for Vladimir Putin by a Ukrainian boxing legend and brother of the mayor of Kyiv on Sunday.

It follows a sensational assertion by the podcaster, UFC commentator and fervent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump that the actions of President Joe Biden could lead to an escalation of the raging fighting with Russia and even start World War III.

Rogan made his hot-button comments last week after Biden gave Ukraine permission to use long-range U.S.-supplied missiles that can strike deep into Russia amid the on-going conflict.

He also placed blame with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Zelensky says Putin is terrified. F*** you, man... f*** you, people,” Rogan said. “You people are about to start World War III.”

He pointed the finger at Biden, exclaiming, “Maybe that would be a good thing we would like to avoid from a dying former president.”

On Sunday, Wladimir Klitschko, 48—a Ukrainian former world heavyweight champion—posted a video to X where he took issue at Rogan for spreading “Russian propaganda.”

The 48-year-old, who last fought professionally in 2017, accused the podcast host of “using the only weapon that (Vladimir) Putin really intends to use.” His brother, Vitali Klitschko, is mayor of Kyiv.

“Joe Rogan, I listened to your latest podcast. I am sending you this video to let you know that I disagree,” Klitschko said. “You talk about these American weapons being sent to Ukraine, which you believe will lead to the Third World War.

“So, let me tell you that you’re repeating Russian propaganda—Putin’s Russia is in trouble. So they want to scare you and people like you. His war was supposed to last three days, it has lasted three years thanks to the heroism and sacrifice of us Ukrainians.

“Putin’s Russia wants to destroy Ukraine quietly, they want America to stay quiet–not great. A great America is not an America that abandons countries that defend freedom with their lives.”

Klitschko offered to be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience so “we could discuss like free men.”

The X account for the Joe Rogan podcast subsequently tweeted in response: “Does this make sense to anyone or just an attempt to get on the podcast?” Billionaire Bill Ackman urged the show to have Klitschko appear. “Yea. You should have him on,” he replied.

In another post, the account replied: “People are big mad.”

Biden is allowing Kyiv to use the sophisticated Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMs. In recent weeks Putin has enlisted help from thousands of troops from North Korea.

“How are you allowed to do that when you’re on your way out?” Rogan said of Biden, who will leave office in January.

“There should be some sort of pause for significant actions that could potentially start World War III.”

Meanwhile, Trump insists he will bring an end to the war within days of taking office in January.