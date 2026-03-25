Joe Rogan Calls Trump’s Arch-Nemesis More MAGA Than President

Hillary Clinton has beaten Donald Trump in his own political court, podcaster Joe Rogan has concluded.

Rogan made the case that Democrats, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, are more in line with MAGA on border policies than Trump, the founder of MAGA.

“She’s more MAGA than MAGA,” Rogan said of Hillary Clinton on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Her take on the border was like hardcore,” Rogan, 58, continued. “If you’ve been convicted of a crime, get out. If you stay here, pay a stiff penalty, and you have to get in line, and you have to learn English, and everyone cheers.”

Rogan has broken with Trump on several issues, just over a year after full-throatedly supporting the president's election bid. The Joe Rogan Experience

“Like, that is a hardcore right-wing 2026 perspective,” he added.

His guest, former U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Bill Thompson, seemingly agreed, responding, “Obama did it too in 2012.”

“And Obama deported more people than Trump did,” Rogan asserted.

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle did not directly respond to Rogan’s criticism, instead saying, “For the last ten months, not a single illegal alien was released into our Country. Thanks to President Trump, we have the most secure border in history.”

President Trump has been in office for just over 14 months.

Rogan, a former Independent-turned-MAGA, broke with Trump on his hardline immigration policies last year, calling federal immigration raids that targeted everyday laborers as “insane.”

“Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers — just construction workers," he said in July.

Despite being part of the so-called “podcast bros” who helped get Trump elected in 2024 as they connected with younger male voters, Rogan has only upped his criticism of Trump in recent weeks.

Donald Trump continues to attack and insult Hillary Clinton nearly a decade on from their heated 2016 race. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Rogan has been one of many MAGA media personalities who have been highly skeptical of Trump’s war in Iran. He said the war has made Trump’s MAGA base feel “betrayed,” as Trump made starting “no new wars” one of the pillars of his 2024 presidential campaign.

“I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on ‘no more wars,’ ‘end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it,” he said earlier this month.