Media

Joe Rogan Mocks Trump Golfing While Market Tanked

NOW WATCH THIS DRIVE

Even the Trump-supporting podcaster was baffled by the episode.

Corbin Bolies
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Podcaster Joe Rogan took a shot at President Donald Trump’s golfing last weekend as the stock market plunged into the red over his sweeping—and since semi-paused—tariff plan.

Rogan and his Wednesday guest, comedian Ron White, joked about how chaotic the world’s had become—including the stock market, which tanked to its worst levels since March 2020 after Trump proposed massive reciprocal tariffs on most of the world.

Trump put a 90-day pause on Wednesday to most of the steepest tariffs—while increasing his tariff on China to a whopping 125 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump and Joe Rogan.
Joe Rogan and Donald Trump Jeff Bottari/Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

White said he didn’t follow much of the stock market news, prompting Rogan to agree with him.

“It’s so baffling, it’s so crazy, like, what is going on?” Rogan said. “The whole world is mad at us, Trump’s playing golf, and in between swings he’s on the phone with presidents of countries. ‘We’re gonna need more money!‘”

CNN Blasts Trump for Golfing as Markets Melt Down: ‘Now?!’IN THE ROUGH
Nandika Chatterjee
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump plays golf ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational series tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 9, 2023.

The two joked about how the visual seemed to diminish Trump’s public image as an economic mastermind determined to make other nations pay for taking American jobs. Trump claimed on Monday that he “won” a Senior Club Championship at one of his Florida courses over the weekend as market anxieties ran high.

“Somebody told me the other day, he was like, ”Is he playing checkers? Is he playing chess?" White joked. “He’s playing golf!”

‘Daily Show’ Host: What We’re Getting ‘Wrong’ About TrumpTHE LAST LAUGH
Matt Wilstein
A photo illustration of The Daily Show host Michael Kosta.

Rogan, who endorsed Trump last year after the then-candidate appeared on his podcast, agreed that the moment reeked of absurdity.

“He’s playing golf, like, what does that mean?” Rogan said. “Everybody wants to think there’s some, like, grand plan to it.”

Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies

Media Reporter

CorbinBolies

corbin.bolies@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Rage Quits Livestream After Being Cyberbullied by Gamers
Tom Sanders
TrumplandMusk Goes Nuclear on Trump Tariff Guru With Jaw-Dropping Slur
David Gardner
PoliticsTrump Insists ‘I Know What the Hell I’m Doing’ as His Tariffs Unleash Carnage
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsICE Barbie Kristi Noem Mocked for Pointing Gun at Officer’s Head
William Vaillancourt
MediaFlustered Stephen Miller Yells Over Fox News Host Defending Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh