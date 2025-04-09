Joe Rogan Mocks Trump Golfing While Market Tanked

Podcaster Joe Rogan took a shot at President Donald Trump’s golfing last weekend as the stock market plunged into the red over his sweeping—and since semi-paused—tariff plan.

Rogan and his Wednesday guest, comedian Ron White, joked about how chaotic the world’s had become—including the stock market, which tanked to its worst levels since March 2020 after Trump proposed massive reciprocal tariffs on most of the world.

Trump put a 90-day pause on Wednesday to most of the steepest tariffs—while increasing his tariff on China to a whopping 125 percent.

Joe Rogan and Donald Trump Jeff Bottari/Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

White said he didn’t follow much of the stock market news, prompting Rogan to agree with him.

“It’s so baffling, it’s so crazy, like, what is going on?” Rogan said. “The whole world is mad at us, Trump’s playing golf, and in between swings he’s on the phone with presidents of countries. ‘We’re gonna need more money!‘”

The two joked about how the visual seemed to diminish Trump’s public image as an economic mastermind determined to make other nations pay for taking American jobs. Trump claimed on Monday that he “won” a Senior Club Championship at one of his Florida courses over the weekend as market anxieties ran high.

“Somebody told me the other day, he was like, ”Is he playing checkers? Is he playing chess?" White joked. “He’s playing golf!”

Rogan, who endorsed Trump last year after the then-candidate appeared on his podcast, agreed that the moment reeked of absurdity.

“He’s playing golf, like, what does that mean?” Rogan said. “Everybody wants to think there’s some, like, grand plan to it.”