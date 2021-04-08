Matt Gaetz Associate Joel Greenberg Will Likely Plead Guilty
Getting Closer
Joel Greenberg, a crucial player in the spiraling investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), will likely plead guilty to criminal charges by next month, his lawyer and a prosecutor said during a court hearing on Thursday. “We believe this case will be a plea,” Greenberg’s attorney told the judge.
It was far from clear which of the many charges against Greenberg he would plead to, or if he would agree to testify against anyone—including Gaetz—as part of the agreement.
Greenberg was first charged last June, a day before he resigned as Seminole County tax collector, according to the Orlando Sentinel. He now faces 33 federal charges, including identity theft, bribery, stalking a political opponent, and sex trafficking of a minor. It was the latter charge, allegedly involving a 17-year-old girl, that reportedly brought Gaetz into federal crosshairs. Gaetz has denied all allegations he paid for sex involving minors.
After the Thursday hearing, a Greenberg attorney ominously told assembled reporters, “I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.”