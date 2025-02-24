Media

John Oliver Roots for Chainsaw to Solve America’s Elon Mess

SWINGING BIG

The “Last Week Tonight” host joked at the Tesla billionaire’s appearance waving around a chainsaw.

Sean L. McCarthy
Sean L. McCarthy
John Oliver.
HBO
Sean L. McCarthy

Sean L. McCarthy

thecomicscomic

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaTrump Envoy Can’t Name a Single Concession Russia Will Make in Peace Deal
Maurício Alencar
PoliticsJames Carville Makes Bold Prediction About When Trump’s White House Will ‘Collapse’
Amethyst Martinez
PoliticsTrump Denies New Revelations in Meltdown Over Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
MediaGOP Senator Has Cold Reaction to Constituents Fired From Federal Jobs
Maurício Alencar