Jon Stewart: Donald Trump’s Latest Nickname Proves He’s Finished

NOT FETCH

‘The Daily Show’ host isn’t sure if Trump can talk his way out of this stock market plunge.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

With President Trump’s tariffs spurring a stock market breakdown, Jon Stewart is disappointed by Trump’s uninspired attempts to save face.

In his Monday monologue, Stewart showed viewers Trump’s recent Truth Social post telling Americans, “Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!).”

“Panican?” Stewart replied. “The genius who gave us classics like ’Sleepy Joe’ and ’Crooked Hillary’ just s--t out ‘you’re a Panican’?"

Stewart offered Trump some suggestions: “How about Hysterocrats? Repussicans? How about Cryontologists?”

Stewart jokingly asked Trump, “Did the overseas factory you had been sourcing your nicknames from get shut down during the tariff war?”

Jon Stewart Breaks Down the Point of Trump’s Tariff MadnessTHE REAL REASON
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: (L-R) Jon Stewart and Sarah Sherman perform onstage during the 2025 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars)

Stewart ripped into Trump’s other responses to the panic over the stock market, like his Truth Social post on Friday declaring, “ONLY THE WEAK WILL FAIL.”

“Your economic policy has the same tagline as season three of Squid Game?" Stewart joked. “It’s supposed to make us feel better?”

For Stewart, Trump’s most tone-deaf response to the financial crisis happened offline:

“In case you didn’t get the point that he doesn’t give a f--k, he spent the weekend showing, not telling,” Stewart said. “[Trump] played not a round of golf this weekend, [but] a tournament of golf. A three-day tournament.”

Jon Stewart Found Only Fed Workers Safe From Elon’s ChainsawDOUBLE STANDARDS
Michael Boyle
Jon Stewart roasting Elon Musk's cheese hat

Stewart also ripped into one of Trump’s core arguments behind his new tariff policy, the idea that America has been taken advantage of by its long-time trade partners.

“We continue to blame everybody else in the world that we designed and policed after World War II," Stewart said. “We’re the richest country in the world ever. We’re not the world’s victims. If we have inequalities in this country, that’s on us.”

Stewart concluded by showing a montage of journalists underlining the scale of the current crisis, before saying directly to Trump: “Financial destruction not seen since the pandemic, and this time there’s no controversy over how it all started... You, Trump, released the contagion.”

“It’s your lab leak,” Stewart said. “And it’s right out in the open.”

Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

