Jon Stewart Goes All in on Donald Trump’s Bruised, Bloated Body

Jon Stewart has officially joined in on the mass social media speculation about President Donald Trump’s health.

In his first monologue of The Daily Show‘s new season, Stewart argued Monday that the concerns around Trump’s supposedly impending death may be warranted.

“Jesus, Grandpa!” Stewart yelled out in response to pictures of Trump’s bruised hand. “Put ‘em away. Holy s***.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a close-up picture of Trump's bruised hand covered in apparent make-up. ABC

“And what’s with the make-up?” Stewart said. “It’s not like you can treat leprosy at Sephora.”

Trump’s bruised hands are reportedly the result of “chronic venous insufficiency,” as is the apparent swelling in his legs.

“By the way, may I remind you: these are just the parts poking out that we can see. I bet everything on that body not covered by clothes is all f***ed up right now," Stewart added.

“For all we know, the guy’s gone full Grimace. Blotchy hands, puffy ankles.”

Turning to Trump’s legs, Stewart showed a clip of The Daily Beast’s chief content officer Joanna Coles describing Trump’s cankles in a recent members-only video.

In what Stewart described as the style of a “world-weary Brit,” the clip showed Coles saying, “[Trump’s] ankles, swollen and straining over his Oxfords, aren’t just unsightly cankles. They’re flashing neon signs of a body under pressure.”

“Put that Attenborough right into my veins!” Stewart said.

Doing an impression of nature documentary narrator David Attenborough, Stewart joked, “The aging president struggles to keep up with the herd. And as night falls, it’s clear: the lions will eat well tonight.”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart reacting to a Daily Beast clip discussing Trump's bloated ankles. Comedy Central

Jokes about Trump’s bruises aside, Stewart sympathized with the “#TrumpIsDead” tag that went viral on X in late August.

“It does say something about the ubiquity of Donald Trump in our lives that we don’t hear from him for 20 minutes and we’re like, ‘He’s dead!’” Stewart joked.

Stewart added, “‘How do you know he’s dead?’ ‘Well, it’s been seven minutes since the word ‘Newscum’ has come up on my feed...’”