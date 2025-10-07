Jon Stewart Hits ‘Vengeance’-Fueled Donald Trump With Impotence Dig

Jon Stewart hit back at a major Republican talking point about the ongoing government shutdown, squeezing in a below-the-belt dig at President Trump while he was at it.

Stewart argued on The Daily Show Monday night that the Democrats’ demands—to prevent health insurance premiums from rising for millions of Americans—are fair, and that it’s not Democrats who decided to “inflict the pain” of the shutdown on Americans as House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed last week.

Stewart showed a clip of Johnson saying about the prolonged shutdown, “The president takes no pleasure in this.”

The Daily Show, Stewart responding to Mike Johnson's comments. Comedy Central

“Bulls--t!” Stewart replied. “The president takes no pleasure in this? The president takes only pleasure.”

Stewart joked, “Given the president’s vascular condition, this might be the only thing keeping him hard.”

Stewart argued that Trump has repeatedly made it clear that he’s driven by revenge.

“His only reason for getting up in the morning is vengeance. Trump has been steamrolling over the Democrats and the law so consistently since day one of the presidency, the nation’s pundits and legal experts are running out of ways to describe it,” he said.

Later in his monologue, Stewart drove the point home further. “Republicans won’t be satisfied with 99.8% domination. They must have it all.”

He continued, “ICE went from deporting the worst of the worst to throwing grandmothers onto linoleum and zip-tying American children, and everyone’s just supposed to be cool with the new masked, incredibly well-funded paramilitary group.”

Stewart argued that, considering how little Republicans have bothered playing nice so far, Democrats shouldn’t let their threats stop them from holding the line.