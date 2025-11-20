Jon Stewart Predicts What Happens After Trump Signs Epstein Bill

Jon Stewart has a strong feeling about what happens next after the “shock” vote to release the Epstein files.

“The world’s still celebrating the shock vote from the House and the Senate, which shows that when they want to get something done, they can do it immediately,” Stewart said on his Weekly Show podcast. “All of their prevaricating and all of the stalling and all those things was absolute bulls--t, they could have done this thing from the start, and gotten it out there instead of all the rigamarole about getting the Epstein files released.”

Reps. Thomas Massie, Ro Khanna and Marjorie Taylor Greene have spearheaded the effort to get the files released. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“And it is onto the desk of President Donald Trump, who I’m sure will sign it,” Stewart continued, tongue planted firmly in cheek. “And we will have access to all of the information, non-redacted, unclassified, except obviously protecting victims’ names. And we will finally get to the bottom of all this.”

“I, of course, am lying and being sarcastic, but you know, we will see what we see,” he concluded.

Since Trump’s sudden U-turn to support the release of the files, Stewart hasn’t been the only one to theorize that much of the information will have been meddled with before the release. Epstein’s brother Mark said the deceased convicted pedophile “definitely had dirt on Trump,” but that it was unlikely to ever reach the masses. “I’ve been recently told, the reason they’re going to be releasing the files and the reason for the flip is that they’re sabotaging these files,” Mark Epstein told NewsNation on Tuesday.

Stewart also made time for a no-holds-barred rant against Trump and the GOP for their coddling of the Saudi Crown Prince. It was a listener’s question that set him off: “Jon, what do you think about all of the CEOs attending the White House dinner for MBS?”

On Tuesday, Trump welcomed Mohammed bin Salman with a military flyover and the world’s biggest soccer star. Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Trump welcomed Mohammed bin Salman with a military flyover and the world’s biggest soccer star—shockingly warm gestures for the crown prince’s first visit to the U.S. since the killing of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. The president dismissed the horrific state-sanctioned murder during the visit, telling reporters, “Things happen.”

Stewart laid into the move, saying, “Honestly, are people surprised by it? I cannot believe that the head of Apple, the head of Meta, all the different” companies, “would sit at a state dinner with the guy who is funneling billions and billions of dollars into their businesses,” he said sarcastically.

“Do you remember the Mamdani, you know, all these right-wing guys are like, ‘How dare he take a picture with an imam? Has he forgotten the lessons in 9/11?’ How one guy came after me, ‘Has Jon Stewart, he’s talking pleasantly with Mamdani, this is a guy, has he forgotten 9/11?’ First of all, f--- you! F--- you to the highest order of f---ing you that you can be f---ed. Don’t you ever ask me about that, you f---.”