Jon Stewart Predicts How Trump-Epstein Saga Will End

Donald Trump may be delighted to hear Jon Stewart’s prediction for the end of the Trump-Epstein saga.

Stewart predicted on his Weekly Show podcast Thursday that Trump will likely “get out of it,” despite the bombshell emails released this week that show the late convicted pedophile writing that Trump “knew about the girls” he was trafficking.

Responding to a listener question, Stewart said that “no,” Trump is not likely to lose any support from MAGA no matter what new information is released.

“The way he gets out of it, like I’ve always said—it’s Wiley Coyote versus the Roadrunner… It could be the pictures of him and illegal, sex-trafficked women from Epstein in a forced human caterpillar… And they’d find a way to say, ‘Well, but ‘Hunter Biden’s laptop was worse,’ and ‘Burisma,’ and ‘It’s fake and none of it ever happened.’”

Epstein wrote of Trump, “of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“Every time, we keep thinking, 34 felonies—that’ll get him! Oh my god, that thing he said on Access Hollywood! And every time, Trump just comes in and goes, ‘meep-meep’ and flies away. And I think it’s the same thing” with the Epstein files, he said.

Sure enough, MAGA lawmakers are already hard at work trying to steer the narrative away from continuously deepening questions about Trump’s relationship with Epstein, calling the pursuit of transparency around the DOJ’s investigation a “wild goose chase.”

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

“Everything we need to know about it is real,” he said of Trump and Epstein’s relationship. “It is plausible because of the relationship that they had. That wasn’t his softball buddy. That was his international model buddy. That’s what they did together. They weren’t bingo friends, they weren’t backgammon friends. They didn’t play pickleball—they played tickle ball.”

“Even when the level of ‘Boys will be boys,’ rises to the level of felony convictions, nobody seems to bat an eye,” Stewart continued. “I’ve never seen anything like it, but I’m telling you, that’s what their relationship was steeped in. It was not a shared love of ‘Dungeons and Dragons.’”

Stewart noted that the last bombshell revelation about Trump and Epstein’s relationship, which included the drawing and note Trump made for Epstein’s birthday book, also did little to sway his supporters.