Jon Stewart Reveals Elon Musk ‘Ghosted’ Him After Interview Offer

Jon Stewart shared a major update on Thursday about the possibility of a Daily Show sit-down with Elon Musk. It seemed like it might actually happen—until Musk “ghosted” the host.

“Judging from his most recent revelations of his baby mamas, I think everyone has been left on read at some point by that gentleman,” Stewart joked on The Weekly Show podcast. But “I got left on read, man,” he added, indicating Musk had seen his direct message but never responded.

When an X user suggested that Musk and Jon Stewart sit down together just after the late-night host’s fiery rant against DOGE (during which he got so heated, Stewart accidentally cut his own hand with a coffee mug), Musk replied to the post that he would go on the show “if it airs unedited.”

The show’s account immediately took him up on the offer, but after Musk backtracked, claiming Stewart is a “propagandist” it started seeming less likely to go down.

“He said, ‘I’ll come on the show if you air it unedited.’ And we went, ‘Sure, fine. That’s how most of them are, so sure, what the f---?’” Stewart explained Thursday. “And then he said, ‘You’re propaganda,’ and he started to back away. I said, ‘Look, you come on or don’t come on, but don’t pretend like it’s, I don’t live up to a standard.”

Stewart addressed Musk’s retreat on The Daily Show the week it happened, saying “The guy who custom-made his own Dark MAGA hat, that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the president he spent $270 million to elect, thinks I’m just too partisan.”

And yet, Stewart still tried to make the interview happen. “I did DM him,” he said on the podcast. “I texted him and just said like, ‘Hey man, so is there somebody I should, you know, have our guys reach out to, to make this happen?’ And I got ghosted.”

After one of Stewart’s producers pointed to the Washington Post report that suggests Musk is leaving his government meddling behind because of “a slew of nasty and unethical attacks from the political left” (and not his flailing Tesla business), Stewart guffawed.

“I’m sure undeserved,” Stewart said sarcastically, “in no way reflective of standing on a stage with a chainsaw celebrating the loss of livelihoods for tens of thousands of well-intentioned government workers. I’m sure.”

He added, “If there’s one thing that this administration does better than anybody I’ve ever seen, it’s play the victim. I’ve never seen any people ever, including when my kids were three and two years old, evade accountability and responsibility and blame others in the way that these people do. It’s truly shameless.”