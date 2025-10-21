Media

Jon Stewart Reveals What Donald Trump’s Bruised Hands Really Say About Him

Stewart used Trump’s consistently bruised hands to prove a point.

Jon Stewart has declared that Trump does indeed act like a king, and his hands are what prove it.

In his monologue Monday, Stewart ripped into one of the most popular arguments MAGA pundits have made against the “No Kings” rallies on Saturday, which is that the anti-king rhetoric makes no sense because President Trump doesn’t behave like a king.

“Trump has the lavish sensibilities of a king, the entitled mind of a king,“ Stewart said. With mock skepticism he added, ”But if he was really a king, where’s the broken-down, inbred body of a king, saddled with the exotic infirmaries of royalty?”

A bruise is visible on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's right hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in the Oval Office at the White House on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.
The White House claim Donald Trump's bruises are the result of rigorous handshaking by the president. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Stewart showed a montage of news clips covering Trump’s consistently bruised hands.

“Okay, those are weird,” Stewart said. Still jokingly trying to remain skeptical, he added, “But a real king would have his minions dismiss said infirmaries.”

Stewart showed a clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that Trump’s bruises are the result of “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent hand-shaking and the use of aspirin.”

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 02: A detailed view of the hand of U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks in the Oval Office at the White House on September 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Following days of speculation about his health from users on social media, President Trump made his first public appearance in a week to announce the moving of Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama.
Trump frequently appears in public with makeup on his bruised hands. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Stewart replied, “Look... I’ve been in the business a long time. I’m not the president, but I’ve shaken a lot of hands. And I’m pretty sure it doesn’t cause gangrene.”

To further his point about Trump’s king-like behavior, Stewart pulled out a copy of the Declaration of Independence and read aloud some of the grievances the Founding Fathers held against King George III.

“He has kept among us in times of peace standing armies without the consent of our legislatures,” Stewart read, showing an NBC News article detailing trump’s deployment of federal troops into Chicago in early October.

“Cutting off our trade with all parts of the world,” Stewart read, showing a picture of Trump revealing his reciprocal tariff list in April 2025.

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart in a wig reading the Constitution.
The Daily Show, Jon Stewart in a wig reading the Constitution. Comedy Central

“He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us,” Stewart read from the Declaration, showing a picture of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

“I mean, come on,” Stewart said.

The Daily Show host concluded, “Maybe Trump isn’t an all-powerful king, the kind who can do whatever he wants, but he’s undeniably king-adjacent, king-esque, moving for more.”

Stewart joked, “He’s the imitation crab of kings right now. The I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-king.”

