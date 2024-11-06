‘You Don’t Know S**t!’: Jon Stewart Rips Into Election ‘Experts’

The race hadn’t been called yet. But Jon Stewart had seen enough.

The host ended his live Election Night edition of The Daily Show with a furious rant about anyone who claimed to know what would happen on Tuesday.

“I do want to very quickly send a quick message to all the pollsters, the election pollsters: blow me,” Stewart said. “I don’t want to f---ing hear from you again, ever. I don’t ever want to hear, ‘We’ve connected to the…’ You don’t know s--t about s--t, and I don’t care for it.”

Calming himself down a bit, Stewart continued: “What we know is that we don’t really know anything. And that we’re going to come out of this election and we’re going to make all kinds of pronouncements about what this country is and what this world is, and the truth is, we’re not really going to know s--t, and we’re going to make it seem like this is the finality of our civilization.”

“And I just want to point out, just as a matter of perspective, that the lessons that our pundits take away from these results, that they will pronounce with certainty, will be wrong,” Stewart added.

He then showed a few clips of pundits’ predictions after previous elections. When Barack Obama won in 2008, they predicted that the country had moved past race as an issue. In the 2020, they said that Donald Trump would be exiled from American politics. None of these statements were correct, Stewart argued.

“But this isn’t the end. I promise you. This is not the end,” he said. “We have to regroup, and we have to continue to fight, and continue to work, day in and day out, to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country, that we know is possible. It’s possible.”

