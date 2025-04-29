Jon Stewart Rips Most Embarrassing Parts of Trump’s Putin Reversal

When it comes to President Trump’s handling of the war in Ukraine, Jon Stewart thinks we’ve hit a new low.

The Daily Show host argued that Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine and Russia, as well as his reaction to Russia’s recent airstrikes on Kyiv, were both humiliating examples of how the president doesn’t really know much about the art of the deal.

The Daily Show host pointed out how Trump had promised throughout his 2024 campaign that he’d end the war in Ukraine “on day one.”

Doing an impression of Trump, Stewart joked, “I’m gonna end the war in Ukraine on day one... Is this thing on?” He mimed a comedian tapping the mic.

Stewart continued, “By the way, I’m a little shocked Trump couldn’t get it done, given his Solomon-like peace plan.”

He played a news clip explaining how Trump’s peace plan included the conditions that Russia would keep the territories they’ve taken.

Stewart replied, “So Russia, who invaded a sovereign nation, gets... everything that they wanted, and in return, Ukraine... gets to give it to them?”

“I’m obviously not a master negotiator, but I think I could have delivered that plan,” Stewart joked.

“Here’s the kicker,” Stewart said. “After saying to Russia, ‘Well, what if we divide it where you get everything,’ Putin just kept f---ing bombing. And Trump is now reduced from the world’s greatest negotiator to, ‘Aw, come on!’”

Stewart showed Trump’s Truth Social post Thursday morning, in response to Russia’s overnight bombing of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. Trump’s post wrote, “Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying.”

“Vladdy, stop!” Stewart mocked. “Stop! It’s in all caps, Vladimir.”

Stewart further underlined just how embarrassing this moment was for Trump:

“The commander-in-chief of the world’s most powerful army, with the nuclear briefcase on one side, the direct red phone to Moscow on the other, decided the best way to demonstrate the seriousness in which he took this heinous bombing was to open off-brand Twitter and, all caps, [write] ‘STOP!’”

“You’d be surprised to know that ‘stop’ didn’t work,” Stewart joked. “Because Vladimir Putin is not a golden doodle.”