Jon Stewart: This Interview Exposed So Much About Trump

Jon Stewart learned a whole lot about Donald Trump‘s “preferred dynamic” with the public from the president‘s ABC News interview to mark the first 100 days of his presidency—which he summed up as Trump’s desperate need for “incessant ball polishing.”

During Trump’s sit-down with ABC’s Terry Moran in the Oval Office, Trump claimed Moran was “not being very nice” because he fact-checked the president‘s photoshopped “evidence” incriminating Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“‘How dare you, a reporter, come into my office and not immediately fellate?’” Stewart summed up Trump’s whining for being asked questions on a new episode of The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart podcast.

“He’s so accustomed to the just… incessant ball polishing. Even his cabinet meetings are not even cabinet meetings, they’re just opportunities for flattery,” Stewart continued. “And when he is presented with anything other than the simplest flattery, the simplest question is then seen as interrogation and the Spanish Inquisition, because it is so against the tongue bath that he is accustomed to—and not only accustomed to—demands and deserves.”

As such, Stewart explained, that particular interview was “so instructive about the dynamic that Trump would prefer.”

“Trump immediately is just like, ‘Well, what are you doing? You coming in here every time? F---ing question this, question that. Whatever happened to, ‘Thank you, your grace?’ Whatever happened to, ‘Your Honor, you have made our lives so brilliantly wonderful,’” Stewart continued, mocking the president. “‘Why can’t you just say I’m right?’ That to me is the most… it is the epitome of the attitude of this president.”

Stewart said that attitude was clearer than ever in this particular sit-down, as Trump was arguing with Moran over literal photographic evidence. “‘Why can’t you just walk in here and say, I’m f---ing right?’” he added as Trump. “‘Even when I am so objectively wrong, that there is photographic evidence of my wrongness. Why can’t you just ignore that and blow me?’”