Joplin Tornado Death Toll Now 139

Joplin, Missouri's spokesman reported that the death toll from last Sunday's tornado climbed to 139 on Saturday, prompting the National Weather Service to declare 2011 the deadliest year for twisters since 1950. A slew of other powerful storms that wiped out the Midwest this spring has contributed to this year's total tornado death toll of 520. Prior to this year, the death toll record was set at 519 in 1953. Missouri has said that some 105 people are still missing. Families reported 9 of those 105 people dead this week, but state officials are still trying to confirm the deaths, sorting though a morgue of over 142 gruesome human remains - some of which may belong to the same person.