Joy Reid Blasts Mainstream Media for ‘Selling a Lie’ About L.A.

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid is accusing the “mainstream media” of “helping” Donald Trump spread his narrative about what’s happening in Los Angeles during the protests against his ICE raids.

Not too long after losing her coveted primetime spot on MSNBC in February, Reid wrote in her “A Daily Reid” Substack newsletter on Wednesday that “the mainstream media at this point, is participating in selling a lie: that Los Angeles is so out of control, it’s plausible that Trump would send in the military as an occupying stabilizing force.”

Mayor Karen Bass issued a curfew in parts of downtown Los Angeles following days of protests in the city. prolonged protests. Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

The new podcast host said she and members of her “Joy Reid Show” staff have been in L.A. since last Thursday, where she’s gotten a different picture of the city than what’s been portrayed. “The lies the regime is telling about Los Angeles are easy to disprove. You just have to go to Los Angeles,” she wrote. “Starting on Thursday, we were all over the city—from West Hollywood to downtown, including city hall.” ADVERTISEMENT

All the former TV host and her team saw on the ground in L.A. was ICE “terrorizing randomly selected brown people all over the state and making racial profiling great again,” she wrote, in order to meet “MAGA Nosferatu’s 3,000 brown person a day kidnap quota.”

Los Angeles has seen protests throughout the weekend following federal raids searching for illegal immigrants and increased tension after President Trump ordered the National Guard to L.A., over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images) Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images

On Sunday, “our photographer ventured into the belly of the downtown protests that followed day three of random, military-style ICE raids that took place all over Los Angeles County,” she wrote of the “warlike operation” that made stops at unassuming places one normally wouldn’t hope to find the violent criminals Trump said his raids would prioritize.

The president deployed about 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines to quell protests against the expansive ICE raids in the city over the weekend, even though mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom insisted they were under control until the armed forces incited violence. Those reports have not deterred the president from escalating the White House’s response to demonstrators, who he’s called “animals” and a “foreign enemy.”

A protestor holds up a Mexican flag as burning cars line the street on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

“Trump, Bondi, Hegseth,” and “the puppy killer” Kristi Noem “have created a fake, dystopian version of Los Angeles as a cheap excuse to launch a military occupation of California,” Reid went on, and are now threatening to “use the Insurrection Act to put the whole country under martial law.”

Helping his cause is “dramatic media coverage,” Reid wrote, linking subscribers to CNN’s dystopyian reports from on the ground. “Mainstream journalists are even going so far as to casually inquire about the insurrection act,” she continued, “which gives Pam Bondi the chance to do her Leni Riefenstahl act” in her comments to press Wednesday morning.

Reid also quoted from Mayor Bass’ comments to local outlet NBC4 on Tuesday, that “those of us in Los Angeles understand that the unrest that has happened are a few blocks within the downtown area. It is not all of downtown, and it is not all of the city. Unfortunately, the visuals make it seem as though our entire city is in flames, and it is not the case at all.”