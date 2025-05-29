Judge Deals Another Embarrassing Blow to Trump on Harvard

A federal judge has dealt yet another humiliating defeat to the Trump administration in its war on Harvard University.

Boston judge Allison Burroughs, who was appointed by Barack Obama in 2014, temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to prevent the country’s oldest university from enrolling international students.

Revoking the school’s ability to enroll foreign students was the latest escalation in the battle. Trump has also frozen hundreds of millions in funding lest the school acquiesce to a lengthy list of demands.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.