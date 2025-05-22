Judge Jeanine Posts Furious Rant About Water at Her New Office

Jeanine Pirro, the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, was incredulous about one aspect of her new role in the nation’s capital: the drinking water situation.

The former Fox News host and pro-Trump commentator took issue with the fact that her office has a water club where employees pay to get water delivered.

“In the United States attorney’s office, where we prosecute crime on behalf of the victims, on behalf of the people who are targeted by criminals, the U.S. attorneys as well as the staff, in order to get water, they have to join a water club,” she said, pointing out a sign on the wall beside a water cooler.

The federal government has money for everyone but us pic.twitter.com/ovUs3glllv — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 21, 2025

“They have to pay. It’s a dues-paying membership. And today, they asked for our patience. Why? Because we couldn’t get water delivered today,” she continued, referring to a second sign saying a delivery was expected Wednesday.

Meanwhile, several empty water jugs could be seen on the floor, off to the side.

The cost per person in the club, according to Pirro, was seven dollars monthly.

Pirro arrives at Trump Tower in 2016 to meet the president-elect Mike Segar/REUTERS

“Now, ain’t it grand to be a part of the government?” she said sarcastically. “And I’m just thrilled to be here.”

Pirro, who has been in the role for a week, prefaced her comments by calling out spending by the U.S. Agency for International Development, which the Trump administration controversially shuttered through the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In the minute-long video captioned, “The federal government has money for everyone but us,” Pirro criticized USAID’s expenditures on things like “dance classes in Wuhan, China” and “Sesame Street in Iraq.”

During her rant about water access, Pirro didn’t mention that before the Trump administration took a hatchet to it, USAID invested in improving access to clean drinking water and sanitation services worldwide.

USAID’s “water security, sanitation, and hygiene investments have helped millions of people gain access to safe drinking water and sanitation services and hygiene facilities,” the organization said in its 2024 year-end review. “These programs have also improved water resources management and benefited communities across the globe.”

Countries on the receiving end include Haiti, India, Madagascar, Senegal, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.