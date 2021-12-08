Judge Grants Hearing to Challenge of De Blasio’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for NYC Workers
NO JAB, NO PROBLEM?
A New York Supreme Court judge granted a hearing Tuesday to a challenge to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate that all New York City workers, including members of the NYPD and FDNY, be vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Frank Nervo set a hearing date of Dec. 14 for arguments as to whether a temporary restraining order blocking de Blasio’s order, issued in October, should be issued. The mayor’s office has until Dec. 13 to reply. The NYPD’s union vowed to fight the original order the day it was issued; since it was, the vaccination rate for the NYPD has shot up. The potential challenge comes on the same day the lame-duck mayor, who will leave office at the end of the month, issued an order expanding the mandate to all private employers, directing them to require employees returning to their offices be vaccinated.