Judge Signs Plea Agreement for Matt Gaetz's Wingman
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
A federal judge in Florida has formally accepted the plea deal that was handed to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wingman—Joel Greenberg—accepting the corrupt local politician’s guilty plea and securing his cooperation as he turns on his powerful friend. Greenberg, a disgraced county tax official, agreed to plead guilty in May to sex trafficking of a minor and other criminal charges, part of an expansive probe that could ensnare a sitting congressman and several mutual friends who were allegedly part of an illegal paid sex ring. Gaetz denies the allegations he ever paid for sex or broke the law by having sex with an underage girl, but The Daily Beast has exposed his cocaine-fueled party with an escort and secret payments made to Greenberg, who in turn paid young women.