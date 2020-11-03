Judge Strikes Down Trump Immigration Rule Denying Green Cards to Immigrants on Government Assistance
OVERTURNED
A federal judge in Chicago struck down one of President Trump’s most aggressive immigration policies, which would have denied immigrant green card applications for those who receive food stamps or other public benefits. The rule had recently taken effect in September after the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals overruled a New York federal judge. Under the policy, immigration officials could deny permanent residency to green card applicants if they had a record of using food stamps, housing vouchers, or other forms of government assistance. Although federal law already requires applicants to prove they would not be a “public charge,” the Trump administration’s policy changes expanded the range of programs that could disqualify someone. Immigrant rights advocates called the expansion a “wealth test.”