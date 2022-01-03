CHEAT SHEET
Elizabeth Holmes Jury Tells Judge They’re Stuck on Three Counts
In its seventh day of deliberations, the jury in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes told the judge on Monday that they have not been able to reach a unanimous verdict on three out of 11 counts. Judge Edward Davila quickly ordered them to continue deliberating. Holmes, 37, faces nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which could carry a possible sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors have alleged that she misrepresented the blood-testing company’s technological abilities and misled patients, doctors, and investors.