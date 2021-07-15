Justice Breyer Breaks His Silence: I Haven’t Decided When to Retire
GOING NOWHERE
Justice Stephen Breyer has finally addressed the intense speculation about whether he plans to retire from the Supreme Court to make way for a younger Biden-picked replacement. In an interview with CNN, the 82-year-old said he hasn’t decided when he’s going to quit—but said he’s enjoying his time on the bench. When asked if he’s decided on his retirement plan, Breyer simply said: “No.” He went on to say that he has to consider two things when making his decision: “Primarily, of course, health... Second, the court.” Breyer said that he’s enjoying his new leadership role on the court’s liberal wing, saying his seniority “has made a difference to me.... It is not a fight. It is not sarcasm. It is deliberation.” Calls for Breyer to announce his retirement have grown louder since Sen. Mitch McConnell threatened to block a Biden Supreme Court pick in 2024.