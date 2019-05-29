GOP Rep. Justin Amash on Mueller Statement: ‘The Ball Is in Our Court, Congress’

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) responded to now former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s surprise address on Wednesday with a call to action: “The ball is in our court, Congress,” Amash tweeted. The congressman became the first Republican member of Congress to call for President Trump’s impeachment earlier this month after reading the redacted Mueller Report. Amash made his case for impeachment with a lengthy Twitter thread, and followed it up with another thread dissecting Attorney General William Barr’s controversial presentation of the report.

Mueller said his hands were tied by Justice Department policy that forbids indictment of a sitting president. “Charging the president with a crime was... not an option we could consider,” Mueller said, adding, “If we had had confidence the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so.”