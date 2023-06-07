Justin Bieber’s Dad Ripped for ‘Thank a Straight Person’ Post
(KINDA) SORRY
Justin Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, is backtracking—sort of—on a recent post he made on Twitter featuring a pride flag and the message “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.” The since-deleted post followed an earlier tweet claiming “We need to celebrate all families” and that people “know the reason we’re all here.” “The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!” Jeremy Bieber wrote. He then gave a half-assed and seemingly bitter apology Wednesday for the Pride Month post: “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.” Twitter users chewed Jeremy Bieber up in his comments for the homophobic post, making digs at him for having three different families and being largely absent in Justin Bieber’s early life. Many posted a meme mocking his post with the phrase “Don’t forget to thank Justin Bieber this month for your paid bills.”