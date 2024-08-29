Harris Campaign Trolls Trump With Ad Buy in His Own Backyard
PETTY
Kamala Harris’ latest ad buy likely won’t net her a win in Florida, but it’s sure to get under Donald Trump’s skin. Her campaign ran an attack ad in battleground states across the country on Tuesday and in Florida, which has been a safely red state since 2016. The decision to shell out precious campaign cash in the Sunshine State appeared to be a perplexing one, but the campaign’s intentions became more clear after The Bulwark reported the advertisement was only run in the media market of West Palm Beach—home to Trump and his estate at Mar-a-Lago. The AdImpact tracking firm estimated the advertisement cost at least $50,000 on cable alone. Harris’ campaign confirmed the advertisement was placed to reach Trump’s eyeballs when he’s watching TV at home. “We thought it was important for Donald to see how much voters hate his Project 2025 plans to control their lives, seek revenge on his enemies, and rule as a dictator on day one,” a Harris spokeswoman told The Bulwark. Trump’s campaign is also reportedly placing its own ads in South Florida so Trump can watch.