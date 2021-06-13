Kamala Harris Makes History as First Sitting Vice President to March at Pride
‘MUCH MORE WORK TO DO’
Kamala Harris became the first ever sitting Vice President to march in a Pride parade, when she and husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, joined D.C.’s Capital Pride Walk and Rally on Saturday, marching with others to Freedom Plaza, People reported. Harris wore a “Love is Love” shirt, while Emhoff wore a shirt with “Love First” written multiple times in the colors of the rainbow. According to NBC Washington, Harris wished “Happy Pride” to attendees, and called for the passing of the presently stalled Equality Act, which would enshrine anti-LGBTQ discrimination protections in federal law.
“We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected,” Harris said. “We need, still, protections around employment and housing. There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed.” However, Harris did not elaborate on how the Biden administration planned to ensure the Equality Act passed into law, or if it planned to specifically counter the rash of anti-LGBTQ lawmaking in Republican-controlled legislatures, where trans teens—and their access to healthcare and playing sports—have been under particular attack.