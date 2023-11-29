CHEAT SHEET
Kamala Harris Will Attend COP28 Climate Summit After All: Report
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Dubai to attend the COP28 climate summit, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, despite earlier reports that indicated both President Joe Biden and Harris would not be there. Citing sources, Bloomberg said Harris would now be among the attendees, which also include Pope Francis and King Charles III. Harris will play a “role in implementing Biden’s climate agenda,” Bloomberg said. The United Nations’ “Conference of the Parties” will begin Nov. 30 and close on Dec. 12. Also among the guests expected; U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.