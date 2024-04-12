Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Surrenders After Dallas Hit-and-Run Crash
FACING THE MUSIC
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice turned himself in and was booked into a Texas jail a day after an arrest warrant in his name was issued over a pileup crash in Dallas last month. Rice, 23, surrendered to Glenn Heights police, the department confirmed to NBC News on Thursday night. A DeSoto Regional Jail representative told the Dallas Morning News that Rice was no longer in custody as of 9 p.m. local time, with jail records showing that his bail had been set at $40,000. Dallas police began investigating after a group driving a Corvette and a Lamborghini, both of which were later found to belong to Rice, lost control and caused a “chain reaction collision” involving four other vehicles. The people in the Corvette and Lamborghini all fled the scene. Both Rice and a former teammate, Southern Methodist University cornerback Teddy Knox, were charged with aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision. On Thursday, SMU announced that Knox had been suspended from the football team. The 21-year-old was not in custody on Thursday night, Dallas police said.