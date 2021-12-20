Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly: Critical Race Theory Furor Is ‘Nothing Burger’

Read it at The Wichita Eagle
Some lawmakers in Kansas have worked themselves into a lather over critical race theory—but Gov. Laura Kelly isn’t one of them. The Democrat dismissed the furor over academic ideas that are not even taught in public schools as a “nothing burger that’s been cooked up to get people up in arms about something that’s not real.” Kelly’s comments, in an interview with The Wichita Eagle, suggest she is likely to veto any bans on the teaching of critical race theory that land on her desk. “I very much believe that the legislature should not be legislating curriculum.”