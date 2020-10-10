Kansas Man Who Lost Wife, 4 Kids in Crash Sues Trucker
‘TOTALLY OVERWHELMED’
A Kansas man who lost his wife and four children in a horrific traffic collision is suing the truck driver who allegedly sped through a stop sign last month. Jeffrey Williams “is fighting to just breathe right now and be the best father he can be for his sole surviving daughter,” his attorney, Joseph Fried, told The Wichita Eagle. “He lost his wife, kids and even the family dog in this crash... He feels totally overwhelmed” Jessica Noel, 32, was out on a supermarket run when her SUV slammed into the grain truck that suddenly sped in front of her. The vehicle was torn in two and she was killed, along with Anaiah Brady, 10; Jeffrey Thompson III, 4; Mack Thompson, 23 months; and 4-month-old Hank Thompson. Brady’s grandparents have filed a separate lawsuit against the driver and trucking company, which had no comment.