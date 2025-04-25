Kanye Banned From Streaming Platform 7 Minutes After Joining

The people are tired of Ye.

Kanye West, the infamous rapper known for his deeply discriminatory posts, was banned from the Twitch gaming platform only seven minutes into his first stream Friday.

West has never shied away from making controversial—and usually downright revolting—comments about his friends and haters alike. But in the last few months alone, he’s stepped it up a notch. He’s appeared to an interview in a KKK hood, made hateful remarks mocking Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s children, called himself a Nazi and outright professed his love for Adolf Hitler.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

So nobody was surprised when the rapper was booted from his new Twitch account only moments after advertising it on X. And he didn’t even make it to 220 followers before he was blacklisted.

Moments into his first stream, West went on one of his typical tirades, making slurs aimed at Jewish people and the LGBTQ+ community. He even threw up a Nazi salute while saying “Heil Hitler.”

mf never getting unbanned 😭 pic.twitter.com/mvIXQKOXRw — yoxic (@yoxics) April 25, 2025

West appeared on the stream wearing a black jacket and Prada sunglasses before launching into a speech about the “free passes” X billionaire Elon Musk gave him to post discriminatory messages online. He praised Musk for the “freedom” and compared it to going to Louis Vuitton and buying more and more things on an unlimited credit card.

He also made disparaging remarks about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who he divorced in 2022.

Within seconds, his rant abruptly ended. His page was replaced with a message that read: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. The pair broke up in 2022. David Crotty/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Nobody was shocked.

“He was live for 420 seconds and probably caused 900 terms of service violations,” wrote one user on X.

“Well who could’ve predicted that,” added another.

Of course, it’s happened to West before. The 47-year-old singer was temporarily barred from the platform in early April after previewing a controversial song from his upcoming album in early April with Rapper Digital Nas.

He promptly vowed to create his own “Yeezy Streaming” platform.

But it’s not looking promising for the far-right figure. He’s lost a number of partnerships and sponsorships for his disturbing behavior since 2022. It’s unclear when, or if, his Twitch account will be reinstated.