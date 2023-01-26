Kanye Dons Nazi Shirt for Balenciaga Shopping Spree With New Wife
ON BRAND
Kanye West has fully integrated his “I love Nazis” rhetoric into his wardrobe, donning a shirt with a Nazi emblem for a late-night shopping spree with rumored new wife Bianca Censori. Despite being shunned by Balenciaga, West spent up a storm at the luxury fashion house’s Beverly Hills store on Wednesday, leaving with several bags worth of merch. According to TMZ’s photos of the occasion, he wore a shirt featuring the coat of arms of the German Reich, the symbol used by the Nazis prior to their adoption of the swastika. Above the image was the word “Bundeswehr,” a name for the German military. West and Balenciaga went their separate ways in October following one of his antisemitic tirades, just weeks after he opened their muddy SS23 Paris Fashion Week show.