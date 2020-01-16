Kanye West Joins Anti-LGBTQ Crusaders as Headliner of Evangelical Prayer Rally
Kanye West will reportedly feature as the headliner of a 10-hour-long prayer rally in Arizona on Saturday, which is branded as the “first epic evangelical stadium event of the decade.” The rapper and his Sunday Service choir will perform at the Jan. 18 event—which will be held at the Sun Devil Stadium in Phoenix and already has tens of thousands of registered attendees—which is intended to launch a “new decade of awakening America back to God at a critical time in our nation’s history,” according to a news release by the event’s organizer, David Herzog. West will be featured alongside a list of anti-LGBTQ crusaders in the “monumental movement launching a new decade of awakening America back to God at a critical time in our nation’s history,” including Trump-supporter Guillermo Maldonado and Lou Engle, who called homosexuality a “spirit of lawlessness.”