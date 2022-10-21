CHEAT SHEET
Kanye West Hires Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial Lawyer
Kanye West has hired the lawyer Johnny Depp used in his defamation trial to represent his business interests, according to TMZ. Camille Vasquez represented Depp during his ex-wife Amber Heard's high-profile defamation case against him, building notoriety and developing a cult-like following with her theatrical approach. West was dropped by Balenciaga earlier this week after a slew of antisemitic tirades that led to him being banned on several major social media platforms. Neither West nor Vasquez have commented on the news yet.