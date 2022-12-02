Just hours after Kanye ‘Ye’ West appeared on Alex Jones’ conspiracy show to promote his favorable views on Hitler, the rapper declared war on Twitter billionaire Elon Musk—a battle which saw West suspended from the platform indefinitely.

“I tried my best,” Musk said. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

It all began after West posted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David, alongside the caption: “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH.”

Debate raged online over the meaning of the logo, considering Kanye’s recent antisemitic comments. His appearance on Jones’ InfoWars Thursday saw him praise Adolf Hitler—the latest bombshell comments after weeks on unrelentingly racist behavior.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler,” Ye said, later adding: “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

However some said Ye was referencing UFO-based religion Raëlianism, which was founded in 1974 by auto racing journalist Claude Vorilhon, who claimed he was visited by aliens a year earlier. A 2021 documentary by Vice revealed its members are waiting for the return of humanity’s creators; a group of extraterrestrials dubbed the Elohim.

The logo is strikingly similar—though the Raelian website confirms it uses both the swastika and the Star of David in its logo: David representing the infinity of space and the swastika representing the infinity of time.

West then wrote: “Well every one, we had a nice run, Jesus is King,” with a screenshot of an accompanying message allegedly sent from Twitter owner Elon Musk.

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This not love,” the text message said.

“Who made you the judge?” Kanye’s reply reads.

Sidestepping for a minute, he then alleged that he caught NBA star Chris Paul with Kim Kimdashian, including an accompanying image of the Phoenix Suns player. He offered no other details except: “Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night.”

Before finally singing off, he took one more brutal dig at Musk.

“Let’s always remember this as my final tweet #ye24,” he wrote, alongside an image of a shirtless Musk on a boat in Greece (the world's richest man was famously mocked for his pale complexion and relatively out-of-shape physique during his July vacation to Mykonos).

Elon replied to West’s vacation picture with “that is fine,” while clarifying on Twitter that West's account “is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari [Emanuel]. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

Of the logo, Musk replied: “This is not [fine].”

Taking to Truth Social, Ye confirmed his Twitter account had been temporarily locked for 12 hours, while sharing a screenshot of the same text messages, claiming: “Standing in truth with two Jan 6ers as we speak Jesus is King.”

Musk then posted: FAFO. A slang term for "fuck around and fight out."

Ye's Twitter account was then suspended completely, just over a week since he returned to Twitter after the company locked his account on Oct. 10 for a number of antisemitic remarks.

Milo Yiannopoulos—an informal 2024 presidential campaign adviser to West—declined to comment when reached by The Daily Beast on the move from Twitter to remove posts.

Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander, who appeared alongside West on InfoWars Thursday, urged Musk to reconsider the move. “I hope Elon will consider time out periods for accounts,” he complained to The Daily Beast. “That seems to make more sense than returning to Twitter’s permanent bans over subjective interpretations of an artist-politician-mogul’s work.”

White nationalist Nick Fuentes, who now works for West’s informal presidential campaign, wrote on Telegram: “Nothing Ye has said in the past or today could be reasonably, or even liberally, interpreted as ‘incitement to violence.’ If this how Elon is going to run Twitter— by refusing to reinstate Alex Jones because of a personal grievance, and banning Ye under pressure from activists, then Twitter remains a controlled platform.”