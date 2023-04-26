Kari Lake Begs Tucker Carlson to Return to ‘Save Our Country’
GETTING DESPERATE
Kari Lake raised her Tucker Carlson fandom to dizzying new heights Tuesday night by groveling for the fired Fox News star to return to the airwaves to “save our country.” The failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate appeared on The Balance on Newsmax to make her hysterical plea. “I don’t know what Tucker Carlson’s deal is but I worry that he might still be under contract and they’re literally going to be paying him 10, 20, 30 million a year to just sit there and be quiet,” Lake said. “We can’t afford to have Tucker Carlson’s voice silenced for a year-and-a-half. I don’t know if Tucker’s listening to this but if he happens to hear it: I beg you, Tucker Carlson, to speak out, break the terms of that contract. We need your voice over the next year-and-a-half to save our country.” The Republican even went so far as to offer to “help create a defense fund” in the event that Fox News sued him for breaching his contract. How thoughtful.