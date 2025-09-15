Kari Lake Blames ‘College Indoctrination’ for Charlie Kirk’s Death

Conspiracy-loving Kari Lake has claimed the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s murder was “brainwashed” by attending college, labelling the educational institutions “indoctrination camps.”

Lake was speaking at Sunday night’s prayer vigil for the slain conservative activist, with many key Trump administration figures including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Karoline Leavitt addressing the crowd.

Lake, the senior adviser for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, said, “This violence has got to stop. It’s got to stop. And I’m not going to say our side is perfect, but damn it, this is coming from the other side.”

Kari Lake speaking at Charlie Kirk Prayer Vigil. screen grab

The memorial for Kirk, who was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University last Wednesday, was held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and included a hefty dose of heavily religious sentiments

Tyler Robinson, 22, was identified as the suspect in Kirk’s murder and is expected to be charged with last week’s murder on Tuesday.

Donald Trump blamed the “radical left” for Kirk’s murder last week; however, public records show that the suspect is unaffiliated with any party, while both his parents are registered Republicans.

Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was remembered at a prayer vigil on Sunday. Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Tyler’s grandmother, Debbie Robinson, said last week that he comes from a family of Trump supporters.

She told the Daily Mail, “My son, his dad, is a Republican for Trump,” Debbie told the outlet. “Most of my family members are Republican. I don’t know any single one who’s a Democrat.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said one of Robinson’s relatives claimed the suspect had “become more political in recent years,” and was speaking about Kirk specifically in the days ahead of the murder.

Lake asked the crowd at the prayer vigil, “How does a 22-year-old become so filled with hate?” before offering her own suggestions.

“Five years earlier, I was told he was a Trump supporter. And we sent our kids off to college, and they brainwashed him.”

She then made a direct plea to mothers to avoid universities.

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk. Utah Department of Public Safety/Reuters

“Do not send your children into these indoctrination camps,” Lake insisted. “Don’t do it. Do not do it. At one moment, that 22-year-old who shot Charlie was a baby in his mother’s arms. And by all accounts, those parents did a good job raising him until he was sent off to be brainwashed.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed Robinson was not a student at UVU. Robinson won a residential scholarship to study engineering at Utah State University in 2021. He dropped out after one semester and returned to Washington to undertake an electrical apprenticeship at Dixie Technical College.

He was in the third year of his apprenticeship at the time of his arrest.

At the prayer vigil, Lake continued her left-bashing, stating, “We have lived through the most horrific brainwashing campaign in the history of mankind. And the very fact that we’re all here means we have somehow survived it. We’ve survived it.”

She added, “But too many youngsters are not surviving it. And we got to stand up. Because some things are non-negotiable. Our children’s minds and futures are non-negotiable.”

Lake told the mourners her own daughter, Ruby, didn’t go to college. “Instead, she went and worked for Charlie Kirk. And she quit about a year ago.”

People wait in line outside the prayer vigil venue. Al Drago/Getty Images

She continued, “Charlie said, ‘I heard Ruby quit.’ And I said, ‘Well, she’s taking your advice. She wants to get married and start a family.’ And he said, ‘Well, that’s a pretty good reason to quit.’”

Kirk, 31, was married with two children and encouraged young people to start families.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also spoke at the prayer vigil and picked up on the “brainwashing” theme.

Picking up on Kirk’s deep religious faith and conservative values, the 28-year-old noted, “When so many influential voices in our society are brainwashing young people to abandon our faith, to stay single, not to have children, and to bash our country, Charlie Kirk offered us an alternative path.”

She said that Kirk “proclaimed the gospel boldly and proudly.”

Leavitt added, “He encouraged young people to get married and have children, and as a young person who has done that, I encourage you to do that as well. It is the best thing in life. It is the ultimate legacy that we can leave and our most important mission on this earth.”

MAGA mouthpiece and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer also joined the anti-education campaign. She posted on X on Sunday, “It’s time to defund American universities. You don’t need to go to college. Charlie Kirk didn’t go to college.”

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet Dhillon, backed up Loomer, posting in response, “I’m on it. And all the other haters at our American funded schools.”

Donald Trump returns to the White House after a golfing weekend. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

Donald Trump was a no-show at the prayer vigil, but confirmed he will attend Kirk’s funeral next weekend.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after a golfing weekend in New Jersey, Trump again attacked the left and confirmed his administration was already investigating foreigners living in America who had celebrated Kirk’s death online.

“The problem we have is on the left,” Trump said. “And when you look at the agitators, you look at the scum that speak so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that’s the left. That’s not the right.”