Flying on a luxury private jet has never been more bothersome.

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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has made it seem like a chore to fly on one of the most luxurious planes in the world.

Leavitt, 29, told Fox News host Jesse Watters that she knows “what it’s like to be on Air Force One for hours on end,” during a Primetime guest appearance on Thursday.

Karoline Leavitt told Jesse Watters how hard it could be working on Air Force One. Fox News

“It’s a very long flight,” she said. “God bless my colleagues who just landed.”

The plane had just touched down from a record-breaking 15-hour non-stop flight from Shenzhen, China, to Washington, D.C., bringing Donald Trump and his entourage back from the APEC summit.

But while the 80-year-old president celebrated the achievement by handing out signed flight logs to all on board, Leavitt was more concerned about what the journalists traveling in the press pool were made to endure.

President Donald Trump just set a record for the longest continuous flight ever taken on Air Force One. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

This is despite the plane being built like a luxury condo in the sky, with its private lounge, multiple suites adorned with lie-flat seats, wood paneling, and plush carpets.

Trump’s newly grifted $400 million Qatari jet sports a white-and-dark blue paint scheme as opposed to the classic baby-blue outfitting that President John F. Kennedy gave the old Cold War-era Air Force One.

The new one features at least three lounges, two bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five galleys, a private office, and enough business-class seating to accommodate dozens of guests.

The new Air Force One is a $400 million Qatari gift which has been completely retrofitted for an additional $300 million. Tingshu Wang/REUTERS

It also underwent $300 million worth of retrofitting before it was fit to fly the president and his entourage in order to be “maxed out,” as the president described it.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung described the new Air Force One as a “state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the president and his staff.”

Trump said his trip to China was a “Great and Highly Consequential” trip on Truth Social during his flight home. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Besides complaining about the discomfort of the private jet, Leavitt spent the rest of her appearance with Watters retreading familiar territory, cheerleading the president and insisting upon the success of his trip abroad.

“If you read the fake news about this trip ... I am flabbergasted about how critical the coverage really is about President Trump,” she said. “If you read the press you’d think this trip was a huge loss for America. It was a huge win.”

Despite not working as the White House Press Secretary anymore, Leavitt has never stopped being the president's cheerleader. Fox News

While touting Trump’s efforts on denuclearisation, trade deals and how he apparently bought down gas prices while in China, Leavitt mysteriously forgot to mention another one of his main objectives: bringing an end to the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

Trump left his trilateral meeting with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin boasting about the “Great and Highly Consequential” trip on Truth Social, only for Putin to immediately turn around and declare that there was no end in sight for at least one war.

Trump largely walked away from his trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping empty-handed. Win McNamee/via REUTERS

As soon as the summit ended, Putin declared he would not negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine and would continue to attack the sovereign nation with a “much more painful” response.

Other highlights of the trip included Trump appearing to fall asleep while Xi addressed world leaders, proudly shaking hands with his own Cabinet members, and calling Putin his “friend.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.