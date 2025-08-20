Karoline Leavitt Ripped for ‘Making Up Trump Resolving Fake Wars’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spun President Donald Trump’s flop meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by claiming the MAGA leader has already prevented nuclear war.

Leavitt went on a tear against the “left-wing media” at the Tuesday White House press briefing for negatively covering Trump’s Russian-Ukraine war peace talks with Putin and “actively rooting against the president.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that Trump stopped a regional conflict that could have escalated into “nuclear war.” Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

With her signature silver cross back on display, Leavitt claimed that the outcome of the meeting was a success for America—despite the so-called “Dealmaker-in-Chief“ walking away empty-handed—because “Russia and all countries around this world actually respect the United States again.”

She added, “We’ve seen that not just lead to progress with Russia and Ukraine, but also we’ve seen it in the closing of seven global conflicts around the world as well.”

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas rips Karoline Leavitt’s claims that Trump has had a hand in directly preventing seven wars in his second term. Screeshot: YouTube/MeidasTouch

However, MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas called BS on those claims in the outlet’s Tuesday recap of the White House briefing.

“India says you didn’t do anything. You’re just making up Trump resolving fake wars, and you look so utterly pathetic and weak,” said Meiselas.

In thirsty social media posts lauding his worthiness for a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump has on several occasions claimed that he had a direct hand in ending six to seven wars, including the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May that Leavitt claim “could have” escalated into “nuclear war.”

However, the New York Times reported that the truth behind such claims have been dubious at best. Moreover, India has denied Trump’s claims of an intervention altogether, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that no leader of any country asked it to stop its operation launched at Pakistani terror groups, News On Air reported.

“Maybe go to war with Venezuela and then declare a peace treaty,” said Meiselas. “That could be [Trump’s] eighth piece victory.” Win McNamee/Getty Images

CNN reported that 4,000 American Naval forces have been deployed to waters around Venezuela to help contain the drug trafficking operations in the region. Meiselas jokingly suggested that Trump could use the opportunity to declare war against Venezuela then immediately call for peace just to take credit.

“Maybe go to war with Venezuela and then declare a peace treaty,” said Meiselas. “That could be [Trump’s] eighth piece victory. Maybe say we were gonna go to nuclear war and you stopped another nuclear war. So ridiculous.”