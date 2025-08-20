Karoline Leavitt Sucks Up to Vance for Backing Her Raging Russia Rant

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has sucked up to the vice president after he backed her raging tirade on the press over its Russia-Ukraine coverage.

“Thank you, Mr. VP!” she swooned in an Instagram story post after JD Vance celebrated her rant, delivered with gusto in the press briefing room. The 27-year-old press secretary had accused journalists of “actively rooting” against the president and his peacemaking efforts.

Vance, clearly impressed by her stern rebuke of the media, posted a celebratory message on X.

“Karoline Leavitt lighting the American media up for lying about our negotiations with Russia and Ukraine,” he wrote.

Vance was happy with Leavitt's performance in front of the press. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Trump’s number two was referring to the wild tirade that kicked off her regular briefing in the White House on Tuesday.

“All weekend, following those historic U.S.-Russia bilateral talks, we listened to clueless pundits on television trying, but failing, to claim that the president had failed,” she began pointedly.

Karoline Leavitt's Instagram story, responding to Vance's praise. Karoline Leavitt/X

“The so-called experts in the foreign policy establishment, whose record is nothing but endless wars, trillions of wasted taxpayer dollars, and dead Americans, have the nerve to try and lecture President Trump, who has solved seven global conflicts in seven months, about peace.”

The rebuke came days after Trump’s historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The reaction to the back-slapping meeting was mixed, with commentators at a loss to explain what exactly was achieved.

Critics also spoke out against the fact that the war-mongering Russian president was given a red carpet greeting, a rare ride in the presidential limousine, and applause from his U.S. counterpart.

Afterwards, Leavitt insisted that the meeting was only ever meant to be a “listening session” and a prelude to a second meeting.

Trump and Putin looked very pally at their meeting last week. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“This is why Americans’ trust in the mass media is at a lowest point in more than five decades,” she lamented.