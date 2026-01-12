Karoline Leavitt Takes Shocking Swipe at ICE Shooting Victim

MAGA motormouth Karoline Leavitt joined in the Trump administration’s cacophonous chorus of victim shaming during a Fox News appearance on Monday.

The White House press secretary echoed the sentiments of her fellow empathy-voided Trump cronies in the wake of Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a 37-year-old mother, Renee Nicole Good, by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis.

Asked by America Reports host John Roberts if President Donald Trump believes Ross was justified in shooting and killing Good, Leavitt affirmed, “Absolutely,” before calling out the Democratic Party and media organizations for “lying” about the incident “from the very beginning.”

“At first, you heard Democrats, including the mayor of Minneapolis, saying that the car never struck the officer and the lethal force was unjustified,” Leavitt, 28, said.

Leavitt called ICE shooting victim Renee Good a "deranged lunatic woman." Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Now,” she continued, “There is plentiful video evidence to show that the officer was struck by the car that this deranged, lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her vehicle and was using that vehicle as a weapon, which justifies domestic terrorism.”

Videos of the shooting taken by eyewitnesses circulated on social media shortly following the shooting, but do not suggest Good was intending to hurt officers.

Flowers and candles are seen at a vigil for Renee Nicole Good in front of the United States embassy in Berlin, Germany. Adam Berry/Getty Images

A video taken by Ross himself during the encounter even shows Good appearing calm, with her last audible words just moments before the shooting being, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you. I’m not mad at you.” Seconds after Ross fired the shots, an ICE agent—believed to be Ross—can be heard saying, “F--king b--ch.”

Leavitt resumed her tirade by calling out “paid antagonists,” slipping up when mentioning that they were “actively, unlawfully justify—uh, impeding—lawful law enforcement operations.”

“They are harassing and targeting ICE agents, trying to make it impossible for them to carry out their duties,” she added. “That’s what was happening in this case.”

Leavitt concluded by highlighting Ross as an “experienced and brave individual,” and parroting her prior statement about “paid agitators,” implying that it’s their fault that Ross fired three shots into Good’s vehicle, killing her.

The press secretary repeated her jab at Good on C-SPAN a short time later, as shown in a clip shared by journalist Aaron Rupar to X.

“This administration will continue to stand wholeheartedly by the brave men and women of ICE, including that officer in Minneapolis, who was absolutely justified in using self-defense against a lunatic,” Leavitt said.

Before storming off and avoiding further questions from reporters, she said Democrats and the left were “disgusting” for “protecting illegal alien pedophiles and rapists and murderers over law-abiding American citizens.”

Good had three children: a daughter, 15, and a son, 12, from her first marriage, and a six-year-old son from her second marriage, which ended with her husband’s death.

A portrait of Renee Nicole Good is pasted to a light pole near the site of her shooting on January 08, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Leavitt’s insensitive comments mirror those of many MAGA mouthpieces, including the president and vice president.

Vice President JD Vance echoed claims of Good being a “domestic terrorist,” said Ross has “absolute immunity” as an ICE agent, and wrote on X that her death was “a tragedy of her own making.”

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that Good was “very violent... very radical person.”